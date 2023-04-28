HG Insights Launches LinkedIn Connector
HG Insights, a provider of data-driven insights, has integrated its HG Platform with LinkedIn to enable users to leverage insights from the HG dataset within LinkedIn advertising campaigns.
The HG Insights LinkedIn Connector allows users to create customized audience segments to boost engagement by delivering the right messages to the best-fit audiences. With just a few clicks, users can add HG's company-level insights and apply technology filters to audience segments within LinkedIn Campaign Manager.
The HG Insights LinkedIn Connector enables unique audience segmentation with specific firmographic, technographic, intent, and install data; campaign planning and performance tracking; focusing advertising campaigns on companies with general interest, activity, and future opportunities; and improved targeting with LinkedIn's Matched Audiences.
"We continue to build key integrations into our flagship solution, HG Platform, with this updated integration to LinkedIn Campaign Manager," said Rob Fox, chief technology officer of HG Insights, in a statement. "This solution supports a 90 percent account match rate. When coupled with our Contextual Intent solution, customers can further target prospects based on when they have a propensity to purchase, delivering the highest conversion rate possible."
"Marketers understand the value of engaging with potential buyers on LinkedIn, but many are challenged with how to optimize which accounts to target and when," added Darcy Moss, senior director of product marketing at HG Insights, in the satatement. "By connecting HG Insights' high-quality data, with advanced targeting through the Opportunity Generator, we're enabling teams to sync these targets to LinkedIn Campaign Manager, resulting in optimized ad spend and enhanced campaign outcomes."