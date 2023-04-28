HG Insights Launches LinkedIn Connector

HG Insights, a provider of data-driven insights, has integrated its HG Platform with LinkedIn to enable users to leverage insights from the HG dataset within LinkedIn advertising campaigns.

The HG Insights LinkedIn Connector allows users to create customized audience segments to boost engagement by delivering the right messages to the best-fit audiences. With just a few clicks, users can add HG's company-level insights and apply technology filters to audience segments within LinkedIn Campaign Manager.

The HG Insights LinkedIn Connector enables unique audience segmentation with specific firmographic, technographic, intent, and install data; campaign planning and performance tracking; focusing advertising campaigns on companies with general interest, activity, and future opportunities; and improved targeting with LinkedIn's Matched Audiences.