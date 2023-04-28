TalkMeUp Launches Live Meeting Analysis

TalkMeUp has added Live Meeting Analysis to its platform, expanding its feature set by monitoring and reporting on audience engagement, enthusiasm, and sentiment during video calls and meetings.

TalkMeUp is a video practice and coaching platform that leverages artificial intelligence to provide comprehensive real-time analyses of speakers' communication style and skill. It also analyzes all participants on calls and produces detailed reports on the engagement of each audience member. Each session yields the following three key analyses:

Speaker — Tracks, measures, analyzes, and summarizes feedback and coaching on a range of verbal and nonverbal metrics for each performance.

Audience — Tracks, measures, analyzes, and reports on each audience member's level of engagement, enthusiasm, and sentiment.

Conversation — Organizes and analyzes the transcript of each recording by highlighting keywords, phrases, and questions asked.

All features being tracked and measured are presented in the user's dashboard for review immediately after meetings or to review historical performance and trends.