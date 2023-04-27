Simpleview Partners with Bandwango

Simpleview, a provider of CRM, content management, and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, is partnering with Bandwango to offer access to Bandwango's first-party data via Simpleview CRM as visitors and locals use passes created with Bandwango's Destination Experience Engine.

Bandwango's technology allows destination marketing organizations to organize restaurants, tours, and attractions into free and paid experiences that can be accessed directly on their websites.

Bandwango's Experience Pass technology provides incentives for users to visit participating businesses. Each user's participation is tracked via the pass, providing first-party data that shows visitations to listings and reflects the value the pass brings to the destination and its participating businesses.

This integration will enable clients to market passes through their websites, provide value and visibility to partner listings, and give information about locations, events, conferences, and venues to consumers.

"We believe that the integration of Bandwango's technology into Simpleview's CMS and CRM platforms will provide our customers with a valuable tool for capturing and utilizing first-party data," said Greg Evans, chief revenue officer of Simpleview, in a statement. "By seamlessly syncing customer data, tracking on-site visits, and generating authentic attribution for in-person visits, we can help destinations and their partners achieve their goals and provide maximum value for our shared customers."

Key features and benefits of the integration include the following:

The ability to push first-party consumer data from Bandwango into Simpleview CRM;

Access to Bandwango analytics in the Benefits Summary of Simpleview CRM, including a virtual representation of on-site visits via check-ins and attribution of in-person visits generated by the DMO website; and

A streamlined installation of Bandwango's integrated elements into Simpleview CMS-powered websites.