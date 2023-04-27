NTT Data Launches Launch for Building Digital Experiences

NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services provider, has unveiled Launch by NTT DATA to help organizations create digital experiences that drive customer engagement and growth.

NTT Data Launch combines capabilities and technologies gained during the acquisitions of Nexient, Postlight, Umvel, and Vectorform.

"Extraordinary digital experiences can amaze customers and create competitive differentiation. Today's organizations must bring compelling product ideas to the market quickly. That's a real challenge for even the most innovative brands to do on their own," said Bob Pryor, CEO of NTT DATA Services, in a statement. "Launch by NTT DATA is the catalyst and partner to help organizations continuously deliver better, bolder products. We have created a capability that can help even the largest and most technologically advanced companies develop new products at scale with startup speed.:

Service areas include product design, company culture, go-to-market strategy, infrastructure, data mining and analysis, and more.