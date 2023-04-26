Sendbird Launches No-Code Chatbots Powered by ChatGPT

Sendbird, a provider of conversation platforms for mobile apps, has launched a low-code API to supercharge chatbots with ChatGPT.

This new chatbot API enables more than 1,300 apps, transacting 7 billion monthly messages on the Sendbird platform. Now acting as middleware, Sendbird enables online businesses that embed chat to reinvent their chatbot experience across a wide range of verticals.

Sendbird developed this API to improve chatbot conversations with personalized and intelligent responses. ChatGPT-powered chatbots by Sendbird create a human-like chat experience that companies can enrich with customer data for additional personalization. Businesses can feed historical conversations or CRM data to ChatGPT to drive more useful responses. The dashboard interface allows users to define and test prompts, set ChatGPT parameters, and add their chatbots to channels in their apps.