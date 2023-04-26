Sendbird Launches No-Code Chatbots Powered by ChatGPT
Sendbird, a provider of conversation platforms for mobile apps, has launched a low-code API to supercharge chatbots with ChatGPT.
This new chatbot API enables more than 1,300 apps, transacting 7 billion monthly messages on the Sendbird platform. Now acting as middleware, Sendbird enables online businesses that embed chat to reinvent their chatbot experience across a wide range of verticals.
Sendbird developed this API to improve chatbot conversations with personalized and intelligent responses. ChatGPT-powered chatbots by Sendbird create a human-like chat experience that companies can enrich with customer data for additional personalization. Businesses can feed historical conversations or CRM data to ChatGPT to drive more useful responses. The dashboard interface allows users to define and test prompts, set ChatGPT parameters, and add their chatbots to channels in their apps.
"Sendbird's mission is to help online businesses build deeper connections with their users and get things done. It made perfect sense to use ChatGPT to make chatbots converse like humans for a user experience more personalized with first-party data. The test cases we've seen have been pretty amazing," said John Kim, CEO and co-founder of Sendbird, in a statement. "And like all Sendbird offerings, the API integration is swift and easy so that developers can integrate the chatbot into their apps immediately. As such, we can lower the barrier to entry for customers looking to leverage ChatGPT."
