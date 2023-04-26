FullStory Adds Tabbed Browsing to Session Replay

FullStory, a provider of digital experience intelligence, has launched tabbed browsing visibility within Session Replay.

With this offering, companies using FullStory can view the modern customer journey on their own digital properties as users open, close, and switch between new tabs across web and mobile experiences to identify ways to optimize the user experience and evaluate the impact of changes with full context.

Powered by FullStory's patented DX Engine, tabbed browsing allows users to do the following:

Understand how users navigate websites.

Interact with active or inactive tabs for context on why users browse the way they do.

Get clear, structured feedback when users create, switch, or close tabs.

Ensure that they never risk collecting sensitive user data. Tabbed browsing provides visibility into individual client sites and apps, and never across other brands and properties.