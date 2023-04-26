Stirista Acquires Customer Portfolios

Stirista, a marketing company, has acquired Customer Portfolios, a strategic lifecycle marketing provider, enhancing its customer acquisition marketing solutions by incorporating Customer Portfolios' strategic lifecycle marketing insights focused on growth and retention. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Customer Portfolios's Lifecyle Marketing platform generates customer profiles powered by a detailed understanding of customer segments, their future value, the next-best product offer, discount, timing, and how much to invest by customer segment and marketing channel.