Stirista Acquires Customer Portfolios
Stirista, a marketing company, has acquired Customer Portfolios, a strategic lifecycle marketing provider, enhancing its customer acquisition marketing solutions by incorporating Customer Portfolios' strategic lifecycle marketing insights focused on growth and retention. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Customer Portfolios's Lifecyle Marketing platform generates customer profiles powered by a detailed understanding of customer segments, their future value, the next-best product offer, discount, timing, and how much to invest by customer segment and marketing channel.
"We are thrilled to welcome the talented team at Customer Portfolios to the Stirista family," said Ajay Gupta, CEO of Stirista, in a statement. "Their expertise in strategic lifecycle marketing will enable us to enhance our suite of data-driven marketing solutions for our customers beginning with first-party data and strategic insights through the execution of optimized omnichannel campaigns. The addition of Customer Portfolios' technology and expertise will help accelerate Stirista's strong growth trajectory."
"Joining forces with Stirista means our collective customers will experience the best of comprehensive data-driven marketing by one singular deeply experienced organization," said Augie MacCurrach, CEO and co-founder of Customer Portfolios, in a statement. "By combining Stirista's customer acquisition capabilities with Customer Portfolios' customer retention expertise, we will create a unique value proposition for our clients that will reveal high-value customers and drive business growth for brands."
"Often consumer-facing brands miss the mark in their brand promise of permission-based marketing because they operate very tactically and siloed, competing against other internal departments working a different channel," said Nick Godfrey, co-founder and executive vice president of strategy at Customer Portfolios, in a statement. "We've helped some of the world's most well-known and prestigious brands solve the broken customer experience problem by looking at the complete view of their customers first. Our integration with Stirista will empower brands and their agency partners by providing the profile full package."
Related Articles
Stirista Acquires ZDI
20 Jul 2022
Stirista is expanding its digital marketing capabilities with its ZDI acquisition.