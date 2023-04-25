Bento Engine Launches Your Journey to Help Advisors Generate Leads

Bento Engine, a financial technology company, today launched Your Journey tool to help advisors generate and convert more leads.

Available as a customizable widget that can be embedded into advisors' websites, Your Journey offers prospective clients relevant and actionable advice while seeking to generate warm leads for advisors. It invites visitors to enter their year of birth to learn more about key financial milestones. After receiving high-level information about these life events—from getting married to making retirement withdrawals or claiming Social Security benefits—prospects are encouraged to schedule a meeting or contact the advisor via online form.

This simple interaction can help advisors express their value proposition while also learning what is top of mind for clients.

"Prospects are often motivated to seek a financial advisor's help based on a specific catalyst," said Philipp Hecker, CEO of Bento Engine, in a statement. "Your Journey recognizes this reality, proactively delivering valuable contextual information that serves as a springboard for a more meaningful advisor-prospect interaction." "Given the importance of winning new business, it's critical that advisors use every tool at their disposal to create new and lasting relationships," added Cassie Jackson, chief growth officer of Bento Engine, in the statement. "With Your Journey, we've created a way for prospects to tap into the value of timely financial advice, which can in turn drive more and better conversions for the advisor."

To participate in the Bento Engine Your Journey program, advisors must have a website based on WordPress and/or supported by one of the large marketing firms focused on wealth management. They also need a Contact Us form and/or Calendly functionality.