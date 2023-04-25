Mindtickle Updates Revenue Productivity Platform

Mindtickle, a provider of revenue enablement technology, today released capabilities to help revenue organizations align around critical drivers of productivity. It includes a revenue productivity platform with solution suites for enablement and rev ops teams.

Mindtickle's Spring 2023 release includes the following:

"Mindtickle is driving revenue outcomes for our customers by focusing on not just sellers but all the teams that impact revenue retention and growth. By aligning your revenue enablement and ops teams around the same goals, strategies, and data, our customers are rallying for productivity. In the future we see enablement and operations working even closer together on the shared goal of changing rep behaviors in the field," Krishna Depura, co-founder and CEO of Mindtickle. said in a statement.

"When the chips are down, the best teams pull off their best performances. To rally your team to increase revenue productivity, your customer-facing teams need the right skills to perform when it matters most, and they need their leaders to make smart, data-informed decisions to put them in the right positions to succeed. That's exactly what this release is designed for," added Mindtickle President of Go-to-Market Eric Anderson in the statement.