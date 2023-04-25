FluentStream Launches Channel Advancements
FluentStream, a cloud communications provider for small and midsize organizations, today launched an iOS Admin App that lets users manage their FluentStream phone systems remotely.
By using this new app, available in the iOS App Store, administrators can change call routing, reset user passwords, change time of day conditions, and access the FluentStream phone system from anywhere.
FluentStream is also set to launch a Partner Portal for registering leads and creating quotes, monitoring customer onboarding progress, and gaining access to account case details. When registering leads in the portal, partners can create and edit quotes and send them for electronic signature via DocuSign.
Through the new Portal, partners will also gain visibility into the customer's onboarding journey via direct access to their implementation project managers for progress updates, account-specific requirements, and other inquiries. Additionally, the Portal will include FluentStream collateral to help partners close deals.
"FluentStream is doubling down on our commitment to our partners in 2023," said Cass Gilmore, CEO of FluentStream, in a statement. "We have listened closely to our partners and continue to evolve to meet their needs. We are delivering more resources that will enable partners to meet customers' needs without slowing down. We are further expanding communication channels to ensure partners can stay up to date on the most current FluentStream offerings while on the go. Additionally, we are delivering features and products that meet the evolving needs of our customers, which, in turn, makes engagement easier for our partners."