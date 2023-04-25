FluentStream Launches Channel Advancements

FluentStream, a cloud communications provider for small and midsize organizations, today launched an iOS Admin App that lets users manage their FluentStream phone systems remotely.

By using this new app, available in the iOS App Store, administrators can change call routing, reset user passwords, change time of day conditions, and access the FluentStream phone system from anywhere.

FluentStream is also set to launch a Partner Portal for registering leads and creating quotes, monitoring customer onboarding progress, and gaining access to account case details. When registering leads in the portal, partners can create and edit quotes and send them for electronic signature via DocuSign.

Through the new Portal, partners will also gain visibility into the customer's onboarding journey via direct access to their implementation project managers for progress updates, account-specific requirements, and other inquiries. Additionally, the Portal will include FluentStream collateral to help partners close deals.