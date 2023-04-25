Recurly Adds App Management to Subscription Platform
Recurly has added app management to its ;subscription management and billing platform, allowing users to sync subscription data from Apple App Store and Google Play into Recurly for cross-platform analytics and manage entitlements and revenue recognition across app stores and web.
Real-time and reliable cross-platform analytics help subscription businesses optimize recurring revenue streams. Dashboards and reporting provide details such as total revenue by product, total billings, subscriber retention by cohort, and similar analytics. Finally, cross-platform data, APIs, and webhooks enable critical features like entitlements, analytics, revenue recognition, and automated workflows.
"Subscription companies have struggled with limited visibility into subscriber data across app stores and web. Recurly app management standardizes data, provides cross-platform insights, and enables revenue recognition for all subscriptions," said Dan Burkhart, co-founder and CEO of Recurly, in a statement. "This enables our customers to better optimize their business across all platforms."
"App stores are an important channel for many subscription-based businesses, providing a seamless subscriber journey; but it also creates a lack of visibility across app and web subscriber data," added Jonas Flodh, chief product officer of Recurly, in a statement. "Recurly app management offers a simple no-code/low-code configuration to activate and automate the data sync between app stores and Recurly, providing a single source of truth for vital subscription performance metrics and insights."
