Recurly Adds App Management to Subscription Platform

Recurly has added app management to its ;subscription management and billing platform, allowing users to sync subscription data from Apple App Store and Google Play into Recurly for cross-platform analytics and manage entitlements and revenue recognition across app stores and web.

Real-time and reliable cross-platform analytics help subscription businesses optimize recurring revenue streams. Dashboards and reporting provide details such as total revenue by product, total billings, subscriber retention by cohort, and similar analytics. Finally, cross-platform data, APIs, and webhooks enable critical features like entitlements, analytics, revenue recognition, and automated workflows.