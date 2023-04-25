Chatmeter Updates Pulse Sentiment Analysis Tool
Chatmeter, a provider of brand intelligence and reputation management, has added features for its artificial intelligence- and natural language processing-powered sentiment analysis tool, Pulse, with greater customization and more granular reporting.
New modules and custom topic functionality help multi-location companies dig even deeper into their customer chatter to surface additional, actionable insights. They provide an at-a-glance look at the top positive and negative topics with customer sentiment and star ratings across all online channels; category trends indicating the volume of online mentions across a selected date range; top locations by rating; and a visual representation of the most frequently mentioned topics.
Pulse's custom topics functionality provides targeted sentiment analysis to test customer reaction to new products and services per location or explore new ways to deliver deeply personalized CX at every step of the customer journey.
"It's not enough to simply track what customers are saying," said Chatmeter CEO John Mazur in a statement. "We have the advanced technology to zero in on trends in real time, as well as over longer periods, to uncover what keeps customers coming back and where the areas of opportunity lie. I am astounded at the depth of the Chatmeter platform and the truly amazing advances our product teams are making to the platform; delivering on Chatmeter's promise to bring the most innovative solutions to our customers, worldwide."