Chatmeter Updates Pulse Sentiment Analysis Tool

Chatmeter, a provider of brand intelligence and reputation management, has added features for its artificial intelligence- and natural language processing-powered sentiment analysis tool, Pulse, with greater customization and more granular reporting.

New modules and custom topic functionality help multi-location companies dig even deeper into their customer chatter to surface additional, actionable insights. They provide an at-a-glance look at the top positive and negative topics with customer sentiment and star ratings across all online channels; category trends indicating the volume of online mentions across a selected date range; top locations by rating; and a visual representation of the most frequently mentioned topics.

Pulse's custom topics functionality provides targeted sentiment analysis to test customer reaction to new products and services per location or explore new ways to deliver deeply personalized CX at every step of the customer journey.