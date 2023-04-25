Simpleview Launches Data Engine for Destination Marketing

Simpleview today launched Data Engine, a cloud-based business intelligence suite and data warehouse for destination marketing organizations (DMOs) that centralizes reporting and data models and provides direct access to reports by industry experts.

Simpleview Data Engine collects, standardizes, and cleans data from across the internet and compiles it into a data warehouse. From there, DMOs can use its data visualization capabilities to generate reports and dashboards.