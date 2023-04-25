Simpleview Launches Data Engine for Destination Marketing
Simpleview today launched Data Engine, a cloud-based business intelligence suite and data warehouse for destination marketing organizations (DMOs) that centralizes reporting and data models and provides direct access to reports by industry experts.
Simpleview Data Engine collects, standardizes, and cleans data from across the internet and compiles it into a data warehouse. From there, DMOs can use its data visualization capabilities to generate reports and dashboards.
"Simpleview Data Engine has been a game-changer for Visit Raleigh, providing us with a comprehensive and reliable source of data that’s easy to access and understand," said Vimal Vyas, vice president of data, security, and digital innovation at Visit Raleigh, in a statement. "We can now quickly identify trends, measure performance, and adjust our strategies in real time. It's quite simply the future of DMOs."