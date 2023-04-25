SureCritic Introduces Smart Automated Response Assistant (SARA)
SureCritic, providers of an online platform for business reviews and customer feedback, has launched Smart Automated Response Assistant (SARA), powered by artificial intelligence to provide automated responses to customer reviews across Google, Facebook, and SureCritic platforms.
SARA's intelligent algorithms ensure that each response is tailored to the individual review. It suggests review responses and makes recommendations for social media posts .
SARA can handle both positive and negative feedback in multiple languages and identifies positive reviews and recommends them for sharing on Google Business Profile and Facebook pages.
"SARA is a testament to our commitment to innovate and enhance online customer engagement. By harnessing the power of advanced AI, SARA empowers businesses to effortlessly manage their online presence while providing customers with the personalized attention they deserve, fostering lasting relationships," David Brondstetter, CEO of SureCritic, said in a statement.