SureCritic Introduces Smart Automated Response Assistant (SARA)

SureCritic, providers of an online platform for business reviews and customer feedback, has launched Smart Automated Response Assistant (SARA), powered by artificial intelligence to provide automated responses to customer reviews across Google, Facebook, and SureCritic platforms.

SARA's intelligent algorithms ensure that each response is tailored to the individual review. It suggests review responses and makes recommendations for social media posts .

SARA can handle both positive and negative feedback in multiple languages and identifies positive reviews and recommends them for sharing on Google Business Profile and Facebook pages.