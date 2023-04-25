Outplay Adds AI and Automation to Sales Tech

Outplay, a sales tech provider, has added features combining artificial intelligence and automation to help teams streamline their sales workflows with tools for prospecting, inbound conversion, scheduling, engagement, and more.

With this launch, Outplay will encompass the following:

A Sales Prospecting Database with verified, up-to-date information on more than 850 million contacts. Teams can build prospect lists and engage with them instantly in a few clicks with automation-powered personalized outreach sequences across email, calls, text, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Inbound Conversion and Scheduling of sales leads from webinars, asset downloads, and more with embeddable calendars, automated round-robin meeting assignments, and automatic form-fill enrichment.

Conversational Intelligence that leverages AI to capture prospect emotion and intent to prioritize the right leads, coach reps and provide real-time resources to handle objections.

Outplay also has an AI Email Writer, which can analyze successful interactions and prospect data to craft outreach conversations powered by ChatGPT, and Power Dialer, a call assistant that can automate dialing, voicemails and more.