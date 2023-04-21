Sensely Integrates ChatGPT into Front Door Navigator
Sensely has integrated ChatGPT into its Front Door Navigator conversational application to help insurance policyholders get their most pressing questions answered intuitively.
Featuring pre-built, targeted intents for consumer insurance applications, the Sensely natural language processing engine allows members to perform common tasks, such as adding dependents, initiating claims, and locating care.
Sensely's large language model based on ChatGPT expands the pool of information that can be retrieved from digital assets and delivers results directly into Sensely's conversational AI platform.
"Even in its current non-production Sensely environment, the ChatGPT feature set is already driving new insights on a daily basis that were largely unthinkable six months ago," said Adam Odessky, Sensely's CEO, in a statement. "By combining our existing platform capabilities with chatGPT, we are seeing a potentially massive new unlocking of value, and we're excited to see this value come to fruition in the market. On a more human level, we're excited about the ability for synthetic conversations to reach a level of user satisfaction that can make a meaningful difference for many common and often frustrating consumer interactions."