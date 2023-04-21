Sensely Integrates ChatGPT into Front Door Navigator

Sensely has integrated ChatGPT into its Front Door Navigator conversational application to help insurance policyholders get their most pressing questions answered intuitively.

Featuring pre-built, targeted intents for consumer insurance applications, the Sensely natural language processing engine allows members to perform common tasks, such as adding dependents, initiating claims, and locating care.

Sensely's large language model based on ChatGPT expands the pool of information that can be retrieved from digital assets and delivers results directly into Sensely's conversational AI platform.