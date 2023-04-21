Bloomreach Integrates with OpenAI

Bloomreach has integrated OpenAI's ChatGPT with Bloomreach Content, its headless content management solution (CMS). Through the Bloomreach Content marketplace, businesses can now install OpenAI's ChatGPT Text Generator, an artificial intelligence-powered writing assistant to create text for e-commerce web pages.

With ChatGPT, Bloomreach Content can generate ideas, write articles, proofread content, and further personalization efforts using data from the CMS to tailor content for individual users.