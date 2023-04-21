Bloomreach Integrates with OpenAI
Bloomreach has integrated OpenAI's ChatGPT with Bloomreach Content, its headless content management solution (CMS). Through the Bloomreach Content marketplace, businesses can now install OpenAI's ChatGPT Text Generator, an artificial intelligence-powered writing assistant to create text for e-commerce web pages.
With ChatGPT, Bloomreach Content can generate ideas, write articles, proofread content, and further personalization efforts using data from the CMS to tailor content for individual users.
"We've seen how powerful AI has been for business users across each of our product pillars, so we're thrilled to offer this seamless way for Bloomreach Content users to incorporate more AI into their platform," said Anirban Bardalaye, chief product officer of Bloomreach, in a statement. "With ChatGPT helping to power their text generation, users can now create, manage, and personalize site content faster and at greater scale. That's going to have an incredible impact on the commerce experience they create for their customers."
Related Articles
Bloomreach Adds ChatGPT to Engagement Product
16 Feb 2023
Bloomreach Engagement with ChatGPT lets marketers create and A/B test content.