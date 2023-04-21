Uniphore Is Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Uniphore, a conversational artificial intelligence and automation platform provider, is now available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, a digital catalog of solutions that run on or with AWS.

Uniphore's comprehensive AI and automation platform helps businesses resolve customer queries using self-serve and agent-assist solutions.

Listing in AWS Marketplace allows AWS and Uniphore customers to purchase and manage products within Uniphore's U portfolio from the AWS Marketplace. Uniphore's U portfolio helps companies analyze every customer interaction across channels.

"From day 1, our main focus at Uniphore has been our customers," said Kennedy Pereira, vice president of partnerships, alliances, and ecosystem at Uniphore, in a statement. "Today, we are delighted to expand and extend our collaboration with AWS. We look forward to making it easy for global AWS customers and partners to access our leading conversational AI and automation platform to improve the way they engage with their customers." "Uniphore's solutions on AWS Marketplace are now a key part of our Automations on AWS business portfolio and makes it easy for customers to buy and deploy conversational agents which drive reduction in manual hours of effort. Cross-industry customers on AWS benefit from this combination of our broad and deep services, including a joint pathway to support conversations with rapidly advancing natural language understanding and generative AI capabilities," said Madhu Raman, head of automations business at Amazon Web Services, in a statement.

Uniphore is an AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Partner and participates in a co-sell program for AWS partners.