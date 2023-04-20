Pathlight Unveils AI Manager

Pathlight today unveiled AI Manager, an autonomous manager for customer-facing teams powered by large language models (LLMs).

AI Manager analyzes millions of points of performance data, from customer interactions to employee metrics, goals, and benchmarks, to provide coaching in real time.

"Modern management is completely broken," said Alex Kvamme, CEO of Pathlight, in a statement. "Today's managers are expected to be data analysts as well as career mentors, but they lack the skills for the former and the time for the latter. And the problem isn't getting any easier. Teams are getting bigger as companies feel pressure to streamline, and the constant threat of layoffs is driving employee anxiety to new highs. The only way forward is to overhaul the role of the modern manager and redefine it for the 21st century. "By harnessing the power of large language models, AI Manager can handle the analytical side of management, enabling human managers to focus on their most important function—to lead and support their teams. The result is employees get the best of both worlds: an always-available, always-objective AI Manager to help them understand how they are doing today, and a human manager with the time and experience to help them achieve their career goals tomorrow," Kvsmme continued.

Powered by the latest advancements in neural networks and Pathlight's performance data infrastructure, AI Manager focuses on the two major types of performance management for customer-facing teams: reviewing and analyzing customer conversations and analyzing and course-correcting performance metrics.

Accessed via a chat window anywhere in the Pathlight platform, AI Manager can proactively alert the user when it has detected a customer conversation or KPI trend that is worth addressing. AI Manager is also available around the clock to answer questions that an employee might have about recent performance, customer conversations.