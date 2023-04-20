Microsoft Adds Copilot to Microsoft Viva

Microsoft today introduced generative artificial intelligence updates in Viva Sales alongside Copilot in Microsoft Viva and Viva Glint to help organizations create more engaged and productive workforces.

Building on last month's announcement of Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 Copilot updates in Viva Sales help sellers better connect with customers and be more productive.

Copilot in Microsoft Viva takes advantage of next-generation AI to accelerate this new performance equation. Copilot in Viva is built on the Microsoft 365 Copilot System, which combines large language models (LLMs) with company data in the Microsoft Graph and the Viva apps.

The apps included in the release are as follows:

Copilot in Microsoft Viva Goals, which simplifies goals-setting. Copilot can suggest draft objective and key results (OKR) recommendations based on Word documents, such as annual business plans or a product strategy papers. Once created, Copilot summarizes the status of OKRs, identifies blockers, and suggests next steps. Lastly, Copilot can consolidate data to generate more comprehensive check-ins so teams can leverage a breadth of knowledge across different sources of truth.

Copilot in Microsoft Viva Engage, which helps leaders create posts from simple prompts or trending topics within workplace communities and storyline conversations. Copilot offers suggestions to personalize messages with options to adjust tone and length and to suggest relevant images and can then analyze engagement metrics, assess sentiment, and recommend responses.

Copilot in Microsoft Viva Learning, which suggests curated learning collections and concise knowledge summaries tailored to specific roles or development needs.

Copilot in Microsoft Viva Topics, allowing employees to use a conversational interface to learn more about important topics as well as see related topics and projects.

Copilot in Answers, which helps users construct questions, extracts the pertinent topics to help categorize questions, and assists experts in constructing complete answers by citing and including the appropriate references, resources, and experts.

With the new Viva Glint, organizations will now have a survey tool to measure and improve employee engagement to drive business outcomes.

Viva Glint will formally join the Viva Suite in July, and Copilot will come to Viva Glint, helping summarize and analyze thousands of employee comments and explore feedback by asking questions through natural language. Further, Viva Glint will bring together aggregated employee engagement data coupled with behavioral and collaboration data from Viva Insights and the Microsoft Graph.