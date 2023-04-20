Affinity Solutions Launches Comet, a Marketing Insights Platform

Affinity Solutions, a consumer purchase insights company, has launched Comet, an intelligence platform that uses consumer purchase signals as the source of truth for marketing outcomes.

Comet delivers a complete view of consumer spending fueled by Purchase Media Metrics (PMM), a new set of media metrics that enable marketers to directly tie media exposure to consumer purchases. The platform generates insights from fully-permissioned, real-time, credit and debit card purchases at scale.

"Marketing comes with high expectations, yet billions are still invested based on legacy proxy metrics like views and foot traffic without a concrete understanding of business performance," said Damian Garbaccio, chief business and marketing officer of Affinity Solutions, in a statement. "True outcomes-based metrics that directly connect advertising to commerce at scale haven't existed to date. PMM is the next evolution of measurement, finally allowing marketers to move from reliance on proxies to purchase for proof of performance."

Comet helps marketers do the following:

Gain a complete, granular view of customer and prospect spending across and between brands and categories.

Optimize media investments based on the presence of buyers and level of spend by publisher, program, daypart, and more.

Reach known buyers through access to targeted purchase-based audiences.

Validate the incremental revenue impact generated by media campaigns.