Klaviyo Integrates with Square Online
Klaviyo, a marketing automation and customer data platform provider, has integrated with Square Online,Square's ecommerce platform.
With this new integration, sellers can sync real-time and historical data, including event-level data, profile properties, and catalog information, from Square Online into Klaviyo and use it to deliver truly personalized experiences across marketing channels. For businesses using Square Point of Sale, Klaviyo will also receive customer purchase data made through in-person locations to help connect offline and online interactions.
Businesses can automatically send messages based on channel engagement, profile, or event data and predictive analytics to reach the right customers at the right time.
"Whether you're a big business or a small one just starting out, storing and utilizing your customer data in a way that improves their experience is no longer a nice to have; it's a need to have," said Rich Gardner, senior vice president of global strategic partnerships at Klaviyo, in a statement. "We're excited about the possibilities this integration brings to Square sellers and to see more of these partnerships come to life as we continue to think about the relationship between physical and digital and unifying product information across in-store and online channels."