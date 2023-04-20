Klaviyo Integrates with Square Online

Klaviyo, a marketing automation and customer data platform provider, has integrated with Square Online,Square's ecommerce platform.

With this new integration, sellers can sync real-time and historical data, including event-level data, profile properties, and catalog information, from Square Online into Klaviyo and use it to deliver truly personalized experiences across marketing channels. For businesses using Square Point of Sale, Klaviyo will also receive customer purchase data made through in-person locations to help connect offline and online interactions.

Businesses can automatically send messages based on channel engagement, profile, or event data and predictive analytics to reach the right customers at the right time.