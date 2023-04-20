Zomentum Launches Smart AI Writer
Zomentum, a revenue platform provider, hass released Smart AI writer to streamline the document creation process and help businesses generate proposals, quotes, and other documents.
Zomentum's Smart AI-writer can also translate text into any language and write emails to send along with the proposals.
"We are committed to helping partners win more revenue. We understand that creation of proposals is very tedious. With our new AI-powered proposal writing feature, we are taking document creation to the next level, allowing our partners to save time, reduce their workload, and improve the quality of their proposals," said Shruti Ghatge, co-founder and CEO of Zomentum, in a statement.