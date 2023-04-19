Daon Launches TrustX Identity Proofing and Authentication

Daon has released TrustX, a cloud-based platform for identity proofing and authentication optimized by artificial intelligence to reduce fraud and minimize friction in customer experiences.

TrustX provides the tools to build, deploy, assess, monitor, and modify customers' digital identity journeys, including verification and authentication, while maintaining full regulatory compliance. The platform offers a no-code, drag-and-drop orchestration layer, letting users create workflows or customize pre-built workflows to their needs. Users can also leverage a new dashboard with built-in reporting.

Built to run on Amazon Web Services (AWS), TrustX takes advantage of service elasticity and the variety of deployment options. It is scalable to support global entities and enables regional compliance and sovereignty requirements for where data is processed and stored.

Key features and benefits of TrustX include the following:

Integration between authentication and verification processes, allowing customers to build and update workflows.

An orchestration layer where customers can develop, test, and deploy their verification and authentication processes.

User journey reference designs/templates that can be customized.

A consent module that leverages privacy-by-design principles to ensure compliance with privacy laws.

Back-end interoperability that supports an open API for connectivity to third-party software.

An admin console that provides instant feedback on workflow processes and allows for custom reporting from process to individual customer analytics.

Auto-updates.