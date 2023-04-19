SAS Brings Customer Intelligence 360 to AWS Marketplace

SAS Customer Intelligence 360 is now available in AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services' digital catalog of thousands of software listings that run on AWS.

AWS customers will now have access to SAS Customer Intelligence 360's accelerated deployment and Martech scalability directly within AWS Marketplace.

SAS Customer Intelligence 360 delivers purpose-built marketing with rich functionality for adaptive planning, journey activation, and real-time decisioning.