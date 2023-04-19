SAS Brings Customer Intelligence 360 to AWS Marketplace
SAS Customer Intelligence 360 is now available in AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services' digital catalog of thousands of software listings that run on AWS.
AWS customers will now have access to SAS Customer Intelligence 360's accelerated deployment and Martech scalability directly within AWS Marketplace.
SAS Customer Intelligence 360 delivers purpose-built marketing with rich functionality for adaptive planning, journey activation, and real-time decisioning.
"SAS Customer Intelligence 360 has been built with and deployed on AWS since its inception in 2014. This relationship has been crucial to our ability to deliver an agile, market-leading SaaS platform," said Mike Blanchard, vice president of SAS Customer Intelligence, in a statement. "This listing in AWS Marketplace now offers a streamlined approach to buying SAS Customer Intelligence 360, furthering SAS' ability to grow and penetrate the market."
"SAS Customer Intelligence 360 is an industry-leading Martech solution that has been assisting marketing leaders to increase the effectiveness of marketing campaigns with AI and real-time decisions for many years," said Mona Chadha, director of infrastructure, category management, and partner development at AWS, in a statement. "AWS is delighted to offer this award-winning solution to our customers globally to help them build more intelligent customer journeys and better serve their customers."