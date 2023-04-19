Hearsay Unveils Content+

Hearsay Systems, a provider of digital client engagement solutions for the financial services industry, has launched Content+.

With Hearsay Content+, digital content administrators can design, manage and curate exclusive, compliant, third-party content collections within Hearsay Social and Sites.

Content+ uses artificial intelligence to enable program administrators and marketers to tailor content to the unique needs of their organizations, representatives, and audiences. Administrators determine their content approach and define topics and parameters important to their businesses, including hierarchies, geographies, customizable compliance rules, and more. Notably, content collections are exclusive to their firms, and users can create as many collections as they like.

In addition to launching Content+, Hearsay has enhanced its content recommendation capabilities for advisorswith artificial intelligence-powered, personalized recommendations that learn from inputs like audience engagement, peer success, and user interests to dynamically curate the most impactful content for each user's specific social audience. Embedded supervision capabilities align content with risk tolerance, as content is screened according to company lexicons and automatically enters compliance workflows.

"Tailored, relevant, and timely content is the lifeblood of a social marketing program, but it's not always easy to do well at scale or in full compliance," said Mike Boese, CEO of Hearsay Systems, in a statement. "We're excited to make AI technologies accessible at both the advisor and firm level by leveraging the best machine learning models and most comprehensive training datasets."

Hearsay has also partnered with Jasper to facilitate AI-generated content in a compliant manner suited for financial services organizations. Hearsay users will be able to generate relevant, high-quality social media content, as Jasper sparks new ideas for captions, summaries, or full-blown articles. Jasper's AI Engine automatically selects the best underlying model for the query from a range of large language models, including OpenAI's GPT-4, and then enhances it to include optimizations that fit users' brand voices.