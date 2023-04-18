10Fold Unveils MetricsMatter 4.0 for Marketing and PR Impact
10Fold today launched MetricsMatter 4.0, a dashboard that summarizes communications and marketing results.
This new reporting application from 10Fold shows the results and impact marketing and public relations efforts have on segmented website traffic and other channels. Users can import marketing reports or dashboards with open APIs into the dashboard.
MetricsMatter 4.0 allows marketing executives to view and compare their results based on any date range, anytime. With this application marketers can do the following:
- Demonstrate real-time progress of communications and marketing initiatives.
- Compare results alongside the corresponding web analytics and drill down into results that created traffic spikes.
- Evaluate campaigns for impact across multiple channels.
- Compare key metrics against competitors.
"For years, communications agencies have been under pressure to articulate the value of PR and social results beyond brand awareness into something that supports business operations," said Susan Thomas, CEO of 10Fold, in a statement. "MetricsMatter 4.0 is the first SaaS industry application that reports impact as well as results for multiple communications and marketing programs. Now we can finally make a direct connection between public relations, social media, and marketing through an automated application."
"Finally, the communications industry is reporting on more than just monthly results and potential value. Now I can see which programs align with our marketing pipeline and budget. For instance, I can single out the media coverage that generated website traffic from those articles that do not attract new visitors, and advertising decisions are now very data-driven," said Anna Convery-Pelletier, chief marketing officer of Jumio, in a statement. "Monetizing the impact of my communications budget just got a lot easier."