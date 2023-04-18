10Fold Unveils MetricsMatter 4.0 for Marketing and PR Impact

10Fold today launched MetricsMatter 4.0, a dashboard that summarizes communications and marketing results.

This new reporting application from 10Fold shows the results and impact marketing and public relations efforts have on segmented website traffic and other channels. Users can import marketing reports or dashboards with open APIs into the dashboard.

MetricsMatter 4.0 allows marketing executives to view and compare their results based on any date range, anytime. With this application marketers can do the following:

Demonstrate real-time progress of communications and marketing initiatives.

Compare results alongside the corresponding web analytics and drill down into results that created traffic spikes.

Evaluate campaigns for impact across multiple channels.

Compare key metrics against competitors.