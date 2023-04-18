Forsta Launches Forsta Discussions

Forsta, a provider of market research, customer experience, and employee experience technology, today released Forsta Discussions, an integrated qualitative research tool for planning, conducting and monitoring video focus groups within the Forsta Human Experience (HX) Platform.

With Forsta Discussions, users can do the following:

Schedule, conduct, and observe sessions with the online project management dashboard and video meeting interface.

Gather, analyze, and visualize feedback and research in one place.

Use research tools for video focus group moderation and observation, including participant management, virtual backroom, and in-built security capabilities.

"Focus groups and IDIs are a crucial component of good qualitative research to fully understand the motivations and feelings of customers and research participants, whether you're looking to introduce qual research into your offering as a market research agency (MRA) or want to quickly capture in-depth feedback from participants," said Tobi Andersson, managing director of market research at Forsta, in a statement. "With Discussions, we're creating an easy-to-use space for two-way conversation that focuses on human connection with customers and participants. And we're also capturing those verbal and non-verbal insights so that brands can be empowered to act in a way that builds personalized experiences for their audiences."

Forsta Discussions is available as part of the Forsta HX Platform alongside Forsta Surveys, Visualizations, Studio, Digital Diaries, and more. It can be used to run online focus groups, to complement other research programs, as well as run in parallel to existing CX programs.