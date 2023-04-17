CleverTap Launches Scribe, a Content Creation Assistant
CleverTap has integrated OpenAI with the CleverTap platform and launched its artificial intelligence-generated content creator Scribe to generate campaign creatives, analyze emotions, and rewrite them.
Scribe can interpret the emotion of messages and suggest the best alternatives. The technology enables marketers to automatically determine the tone of their messages, leverage user engagement data based on emotion analysis to develop hyper-personalized content.
Scribe can produce and analyze content taking five fundamental emotions—fear of missing out (FOMO), anticipation, trust, joy, and surprise—into account.
"Studies show that marketers only have two seconds to capture users' attention in the digital realm. This gives marketers a very brief window to engage their users by tapping into the right emotions, and AI enables brands to build these customized campaigns. These advancements in AI will open up the next frontier for marketers and bring back the tech in MarTech," said Jacob Joseph, vice president of data science at CleverTap, in a statement. "We're excited to launch Scribe, our very own OpenAI-powered AI content creator to help our customers generate personalized, emotionally relevant messaging to stay connected with users and strengthen digital relationships."