CleverTap Launches Scribe, a Content Creation Assistant

CleverTap has integrated OpenAI with the CleverTap platform and launched its artificial intelligence-generated content creator Scribe to generate campaign creatives, analyze emotions, and rewrite them.

Scribe can interpret the emotion of messages and suggest the best alternatives. The technology enables marketers to automatically determine the tone of their messages, leverage user engagement data based on emotion analysis to develop hyper-personalized content.

Scribe can produce and analyze content taking five fundamental emotions—fear of missing out (FOMO), anticipation, trust, joy, and surprise—into account.