Dialpad to Add New Generative AI to Its Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform

Dialpad is set to release a series of generative artificial intelligence advancements over the next year.

The Dialpad Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform combines Ai Contact Center, Ai Sales, Ai Voice, and Ai Meetings with Ai Messaging. In its next phase of development, the new features include the following:

Ai Recap, which leverages generative AI algorithms and Dialpad's natural language processing (NLP) models to generate short summaries of conversations and define the call outcome, purpose, and action items stemming from the conversations.

Ai Scorecards, which help improve agents' day-to-day performance with specific AI instructions and insight into coaching opportunities, real-time feedback to agents.

Coaching Hub, which leverages AI to discoveri which team members need help the most and with which skills as calls take place from a single source.

Ai Playbooks, which provide agents, sales professionals, and recruiters with real-time guidance and tracking against predetermined sales processes and questions they are expected to ask, while reminding them of what to focus on in a call and the next-best action to take. Following the call, the technology aggregates post-call reporting and metrics to highlight where processes are breaking down.

"AI harbors the potential to transform industries beyond our imagination," said Craig Walker, CEO and founder of Dialpad, in a statement. "Its power to elevate business communication enables sales, recruiters, and support agents to excel. However, merely activating AI won't ensure success. Those with a siloed AI approach won't maximize ROI, and relying on third-party APIs limits innovation. Dialpad is the only comprehensive platform with native, proprietary AI across all channels, providing businesses worldwide with unmatched intelligence. Our unique, real-time AI model is at the heart of our solutions, allowing us to create industry-specific offerings with advanced responsiveness to better serve businesses at scale."

Customers will have access to Ai Scorecards in May, the Coaching Hub in June, and Ai Playbooks in July. All other updates are slated for later this year and early 2024.