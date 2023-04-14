Daon to Bring Trusted Identity Proofing and Authentication Solutions to Healthcare
Daon, a digital identity company, is expanding its identity proofing and authentication solutions to the healthcare industry to enable organizations to safeguard identities for providers, staff, and patients.
Daon's Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)-compliant solutions will reduce fraud for healthcare workers and staff, digital health app providers, and patients. Daon IdentityX provides identity proofing and authentication solutions for every touchpoint, including patient care, medical records access, health portals access, claims management, contact center and smartphone apps. Daon also enables biometric identity verification and assurance across all channels, including in-person, mobile app, web, and contact center. The company's identity continuity platform brings optimized orchestration approaches for secure but seamless user experiences.
Daon solutions for the healthcare industry provide the following:
- Verification and authentication to access medical records and payment details;
- Passwordless authentication to secure medical records;
- Streamlined access to prescriptions and virtual medical care; and
- Remote onboarding of new healthcare workers/staff to ensure their credentials are valid and verify identity.
"The 21st Century Cures Act has opened doors for much-needed technology innovation in the healthcare industry, which, in turn, requires more advanced security. Because healthcare data is among the most personal, companies need sophisticated identity management solutions," said Conor White, president of new industries at Daon., in a statement. "Healthcare is often associated with complicated, cumbersome processes. Our solutions increase the security of very personal data while reducing the friction that can cause confusion, concerns, and delays in the patient experience."