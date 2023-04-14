Daon to Bring Trusted Identity Proofing and Authentication Solutions to Healthcare

Daon, a digital identity company, is expanding its identity proofing and authentication solutions to the healthcare industry to enable organizations to safeguard identities for providers, staff, and patients.

Daon's Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)-compliant solutions will reduce fraud for healthcare workers and staff, digital health app providers, and patients. Daon IdentityX provides identity proofing and authentication solutions for every touchpoint, including patient care, medical records access, health portals access, claims management, contact center and smartphone apps. Daon also enables biometric identity verification and assurance across all channels, including in-person, mobile app, web, and contact center. The company's identity continuity platform brings optimized orchestration approaches for secure but seamless user experiences.

Daon solutions for the healthcare industry provide the following:

Verification and authentication to access medical records and payment details;

Passwordless authentication to secure medical records;

Streamlined access to prescriptions and virtual medical care; and

Remote onboarding of new healthcare workers/staff to ensure their credentials are valid and verify identity.