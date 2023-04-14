Khoros Partners with Cerby for Social Media Management

Khoros, a provider of customer engagement software and services, and Cerby, a cybersecurity specialist, have partnered to help companies ensure safe and secure access directly to social media accounts for customers.

The new partnership allows companies to launch, manage, and analyze their social media profiles from the Khoros platform. Cerby brings advanced security features, such as single sign-on (SSO) directly into social accounts and ad accounts.