NetHunt CRM Integrates with WhatsApp and Instagram
NetHunt CRM today released direct integrations with WhatsApp and Instagram, enabling all chats across the channels to be managed from within the CRM interface without the need for manual entry of customer data and communication logging.
The WhatsApp integration covers both personal and business accounts. The Instagram integration brings Direct Message inquiries, comments under posts, and Story engagements into the CRM interface.
The integration enables NetHunt CRM users to do the following:
- Create customer records in the CRM from chats and comments across the messengers.
- Link chats to the customer record in the CRM.
- Share access to communication via business profiles on messengers with all team members.
- Respond to messages from within CRM records and user Timelines.
- ?reate whitelists and blacklists.
"We believe sales and customer service will eventually move entirely into messaging apps. To ensure this transition is smooth, easy, and effective for our clients, we've developed new NetHunt CRM functionality that transforms the CRM into a truly omnichannel solution," said Andrei Petrik, CEO and co-founder of NetHunt CRM, in a statement. "We don't want salespeople to live in the nightmare of switching between emails, calls, online chats, and messengers. Instead, we want them to focus on providing their leads and customers with a stellar conversational experience that remains consistently good across all communication channels.