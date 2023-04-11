NetHunt CRM Integrates with WhatsApp and Instagram

NetHunt CRM today released direct integrations with WhatsApp and Instagram, enabling all chats across the channels to be managed from within the CRM interface without the need for manual entry of customer data and communication logging.

The WhatsApp integration covers both personal and business accounts. The Instagram integration brings Direct Message inquiries, comments under posts, and Story engagements into the CRM interface.

The integration enables NetHunt CRM users to do the following:

Create customer records in the CRM from chats and comments across the messengers.

Link chats to the customer record in the CRM.

Share access to communication via business profiles on messengers with all team members.

Respond to messages from within CRM records and user Timelines.

?reate whitelists and blacklists.