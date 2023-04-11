Conga Launches Revenue Lifecycle Cloud

Conga today launched Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud, a platform for businesses to drive, configure, price, quote, contract, negotiate, manage, collect, and renew revenue.

Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud offers solutions for proposals and quoting, getting deals signed, contract execution, invoicing, obligation management, fulfilling, and renewing. It includes artificial intelligence and automation and offers insight into how revenue in one area affects revenue in another; which customers are most likely to renew, churn, or be eligible for a cross-sell or upsell; organizational risk; pricing on all quotes, order forms, and invoices; revenue and contract policy compliance, and obligation risk/deliver management.

"Conga is the only vendor offering this type of advanced cloud solution, capable of supporting complex workflows and delivering the full revenue lifecycle at scale," said Grant Peterson, chief product officer at Conga, ina statement. "With Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud, we're putting the customer at the center of growth through breaking the single channel mindset and creating a scalable sales engine. In doing so, we help customers focus on continuous transformation. We couldn't be more excited about delivering on our promise of providing customers with the tools they need for a seamless buying experience across channels to achieve revenue operations success."

Data can be used from any system of record, across applications and processes. Conga's API-first architecture enables companies to integrate directly into the enterprise apps, CRMs, and enterprise resource planning systems they're already using.