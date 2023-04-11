ChurnZero Launches Renewal and Forecast Hub

ChurnZero today launched Renewal and Forecast Hub, enabling customer success teams to forecast account growth and recurring revenue.

Fully contained within ChurnZero and integrated with leading CRMs, the tool provides revenue and forecast insights to help CS teams gain predictability, maximize growth opportunities, identify and mitigate revenue risks, and design collaborative revenue strategies.

With flexible configuration and automatic analytics, Renewal and Forecast Hub gives a central source of revenue insights and analysis, without the need to manually move and configure data from spreadsheets and CRMs. CS leaders can forecast, track, and analyze projected revenue across their team's entire book of business, while individual customer success managers can do the same for their own accounts.

Renewal and Forecast Hub provides the following:

Renewal, upsell, expansion, and revenue data.

Customer health scores with an understanding of each account's likelihood to renew, expand, or churn.

Proactive churn risk mitigation.

Strategic fine-tuning of data by users, teams, cohorts, and more.

Intuitive reporting into revenue, churn, and expansion revenue for check-ins, strategy adjustments, board presentations, and more.