Intuit Mailchimp Launches Email Content Generator

Intuit Mailchimp, a provider of email marketing and automation, has launched Email Content Generator, which uses GPT technology to create marketing email campaigns based on industry, marketing intent, and brand voice.

"We're on a mission to make Mailchimp the only place where marketers can effortlessly create content optimized for their brand, their marketing channels, their objectives, and every member of their audiences," said Rania Succar, CEO of Mailchimp, in a statement. "AI and text-generation tools like ChatGPT have received a lot of attention recently and for good reason. We see this as a supportive technology for marketers, and we want to provide them with approachable ways to use AI so that they can automate, generate, and optimize content to save time and trust that what we're serving them is tailored to help them reach their goals."

With Email Content Generator, marketers can take content that GPT AI technology recommends for them and customize it to create highly personalized email marketing campaigns tailored to their brand, tone, and marketing intent. Users give a natural language prompt like, "Write an email about our new product launch and offer 15 percent off orders today only," and Email Content Generator will create three options that are even more targeted. Users select an option, drag and drop into their campaign, customize, and send.

Mailchimp's content generation and optimization tools also break down why campaigns performed the way they did, with detailed insights and suggestions, and share recommendations for how to improve campaigns and content. They can take advantage of Mailchimp's data, which includes industry data, to benchmark their marketing efforts across their industry and find the best days and times to send marketing campaigns.

Mailchimp uses a mix of in-house built models and third-party AI products to power its AI tools. Mailchimp is leveraging Intuit's AI infrastructure. Email Content Generator is the latest addition to Mailchimp's AI toolkit for marketers, along with features like the following:

Send Day and Send Time Optimization;

Content Optimizer, with guidance and analysis for readability and skimmability, calls to action, imagery, tone, errors in link formatting, merge tags, spelling, and grammar.

Creative Assistant, which imports brand assets and houses them in a brand kit.

Purchase Likelihood and Customer Lifetime Value for customers who have integrated their e-commerce stores and QuickBooks Online accounts with Mailchimp.

Customer Journey Builder Next Action Recommendations.

Subject Line, Header, Subheader Generation, and Preview Text Generation with GPT.

Alt-text Generation, which analyzes the contents of photos and recommends alternative text for visually impaired people.

Stock Image Suggestion,based on the text provided about businesses.

Campaign Performance Benchmarking, which helps marketers understand how their marketing compares to industry peers through statistics like growth rate and open rate.

Product Recommendations based on predictions driven by prior purchase history and email interactions.