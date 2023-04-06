3Play Media and Brightcove Partner on Video Accessibility

3Play Media, a media accessibility platform provider, has expanded its partnership with Brightcove, a streaming technology provider, to allow customers to access and order closed captioning, live captions, audio description, and video localization services from directly within thei video production workflows.

"Accessibility is a crucial element in ensuring video content is inclusive and easily consumable by everyone, especially as companies scale to reach wider, diverse audiences," said David Beck, chief strategy and corporate development officer of Brightcove, in a statement. "As a global leading video technology platform, we made it a priority to provide our customers with the tools to ensure their video content is accessible. Partnering with premium accessibility platform 3Play Media will provide our customers with an easier, in-platform option to assist with their inclusion efforts and regional legal requirements while providing the best video experience for their viewers."

"Brightcove and 3Play Media have a long history together, but with this new facet of our partnership, we aim to be at the forefront of video accessibility, simplifying and making more efficient the steps companies need to take to ensure their content is accessible and comprehensible for all audiences," Josh Miller, co-CEO of 3Play Media, said in a statement. "3Play Media's core services are now available directly from the Brightcove platform, seamlessly integrating into the existing user experience. Our partnership increases the value of video investments by increasing search engine optimization (SEO), brand recall, viewer engagement, focus, and comprehension."