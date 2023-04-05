Litmus Adds Dark Mode Coding and Visual Impairment Filters
Litmus, a provider of email marketing solutions, today introduced Dark Mode Coding Experience and Visual Impairment Filters to provide a more inclusive, accessible email experience for all users.
According to Litmus internal data, 40 percent of subscribers viewed email in Dark Mode in 2022,. With Visual Impairment Filters, marketers can boost email accessibility for all subscribers, including the 350 million people worldwide with color vision deficiency.
"Email inclusivity and accessibility is always important, but it's not always easy. Every subscriber has different needs and preferences, and there's no one-size-fits-all approach to email design. For email marketers to truly make every send count, they need tools to ensure messages are accessible before they hit send," said Maida Kasper, vice president of product and growth at Litmus, in a statement. "Litmus' new features offer marketers insight into how recipients see their messages, resulting in a better experience for all."