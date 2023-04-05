Litmus Adds Dark Mode Coding and Visual Impairment Filters

Litmus, a provider of email marketing solutions, today introduced Dark Mode Coding Experience and Visual Impairment Filters to provide a more inclusive, accessible email experience for all users.

According to Litmus internal data, 40 percent of subscribers viewed email in Dark Mode in 2022,. With Visual Impairment Filters, marketers can boost email accessibility for all subscribers, including the 350 million people worldwide with color vision deficiency.