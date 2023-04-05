SugarCRM and Mobileforce Partner

SugarCRM has partnered with Mobileforce, a provider of cloud-based configure/price/quote (CPQ) and field service management (FSM) solutions to offer a fully integrated quote-to-cash platform and empower field sales representatives and service technicians with all customer tools at their fingertips.

The integrated solution lets mobile workers look up customer histories, propose and quote new work orders, and update sales pipelines.

The following solutions, which are fully integrated with Sugar Sell for sales force automation and Sugar Serve for customer service automation, are now available on Sugar Outfitters, Sugars third-party app marketplace:

Mobileforce Field Service Management;

Mobileforce Connected Portal, which lets users create branded, personalized digital experiences for customers and partners with controlled access to the right SugarCRM data and content; and

Mobileforce CPQ for SugarCRM.