Botify Launches Botify Assist with ChatGPT

Botify, providers of a performance marketing platform for organic search, has launched Botify Assist, a collection of ChatGPT-powered tools to provide additional insight and content recommendations for greater organic search impact.

Botify's enhanced capabilities will provide a deeper level of analysis and insight to uncover new opportunities and optimize content.

With Botify Assist, platform users now have access to the following:

A personalized search assistant that helps users find information within Botify's platform. Users can ask simple questions in plain text, while the tool uses advanced technology to search and provide real-time results.

AI-powered content optimization recommendations to assist content writers in developing relevant and impactful web content for ultimate findability. By analyzing pages and the latest search trends, Botify Assist delivers tailored recommendations for enhancing page titles and meta descriptions and fills content gaps by recommending additional relevant topics and keywords.