Matik Launches Matik Mail
Matik, a content automation platform provider, today launched Matik Mail to help sales and customer success teams bring personalized, data-driven presentations and one-pagers to all their accounts in minutes.
With Matik Mail, after setting up a template in Matik, teams can create and send personalized emails. Matik queries the template data to create a Google Slides or Microsoft PowerPoint deck with personalized text, images, charts, and tables. Matik will attach a PDF version of the presentation or one-pager to an email and send it directly to contacts.
Other feature highlights include the following:
- Connections to most data warehouses and apps through REST APIs without ingesting data;
- Presentation templates using Google Slides or Microsoft PowerPoint;
- Simple field lookups or complex SQL queries to define metrics that can then be added to presentations as text, tables, charts, or images;
- If-then logic to automate whether a slide is kept or removed;
- The ability to add text, metrics, and images personalized to the recipient in the email sent with the attachment; and
- The ability to pull the send list from a static list of recipients with Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel or a dynamic one that queries data warehouses and apps.
"It's becoming increasingly challenging for companies to make sure their products survive cuts to customer tech stacks, especially as they run leaner teams," said Nikola Mijic, Matik's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Those who survive are the ones who are able to quantify the product's ROI and show that it's a need to have, but it takes time and resources to create this kind of content manually. Itt’s practically impossible to create and deliver that content to all customers. Matik Mail helps companies do more with less by taking on the creation and sending of this personalized, data-driven content so that the team can focus on the strategic and human aspects of retaining customers."