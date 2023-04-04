Matik Launches Matik Mail

Matik, a content automation platform provider, today launched Matik Mail to help sales and customer success teams bring personalized, data-driven presentations and one-pagers to all their accounts in minutes.

With Matik Mail, after setting up a template in Matik, teams can create and send personalized emails. Matik queries the template data to create a Google Slides or Microsoft PowerPoint deck with personalized text, images, charts, and tables. Matik will attach a PDF version of the presentation or one-pager to an email and send it directly to contacts.

Other feature highlights include the following:

Connections to most data warehouses and apps through REST APIs without ingesting data;

Presentation templates using Google Slides or Microsoft PowerPoint;

Simple field lookups or complex SQL queries to define metrics that can then be added to presentations as text, tables, charts, or images;

If-then logic to automate whether a slide is kept or removed;

The ability to add text, metrics, and images personalized to the recipient in the email sent with the attachment; and

The ability to pull the send list from a static list of recipients with Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel or a dynamic one that queries data warehouses and apps.