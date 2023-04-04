Aprimo Adds ChatGPT to Content Operations Platform
Aprimo, a provider of digital asset management and marketing resource management solutions, has integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to improve its content operations platform.
Aprimo now enables customers to opt in to generative AI features that optimize content creation, transparency, and collaboration; simplify language; alter the tone for context and metadata; and make marketing copy more concise. Aprimo clearly flags all content that is AI-influenced and routes AI-influenced content through specific policies and approvals.
Other new capabilities include the following:
- Content discovery, with better search, asset recommendation, categorization, and summarization;
- Content management at scale, with AI traceability, auditing of usage, and prompt management;
- Content insights, with AI models trained on content consumption and performance data sets to improve AI-generated content quality for specific market or customer segments; and
- Partner integrations.
"While we already have one of the most advanced applications of AI for digital asset management and content operations, it's exciting to also collaborate with the fastest-growing generative AI platform to help organizations enhance content quality and insights," said Erik Huddleston, CEO of Aprimo, in a statement. "The integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT technology through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service creates a scalable AI brainstorming partner for marketers, further empowering our clients to address today's content scarcity challenges and prepare for their content abundance challenges of tomorrow."
"With Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft is empowering companies like Aprimo to use generative AI to help teams be more productive, surface valuable insights, and accelerate processes," said John Montgomery, corporate vice president of AI Platform at Microsoft, in a statement. "Using Azure OpenAI Service to power its solution, we're excited to see Aprimo help customers address a variety of challenges related to digital asset management and content operations with the power of AI while taking advantage of the flexibility, enterprise-grade reliability, and compliance that Azure provides."