Aprimo Adds ChatGPT to Content Operations Platform

Aprimo, a provider of digital asset management and marketing resource management solutions, has integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to improve its content operations platform.

Aprimo now enables customers to opt in to generative AI features that optimize content creation, transparency, and collaboration; simplify language; alter the tone for context and metadata; and make marketing copy more concise. Aprimo clearly flags all content that is AI-influenced and routes AI-influenced content through specific policies and approvals.

Other new capabilities include the following:

Content discovery, with better search, asset recommendation, categorization, and summarization;

Content management at scale, with AI traceability, auditing of usage, and prompt management;

Content insights, with AI models trained on content consumption and performance data sets to improve AI-generated content quality for specific market or customer segments; and

Partner integrations.