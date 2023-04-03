AdTech Market to Reach $2.9 Trillion by 2031

Allied Market Research valued the global adtech industry at $748.2 billion in 2021 and expects it to generate $2.9 trillion by 2031, growing at a compound annual rate of 14.7 percent.

The report cites rising adoption of advanced technology, such as artificial intelligence and augmented/virtual reality, to drive the market for the next few years. It also notes that data security and high investment costs are likely to hinder market growth.

AMR found that the demand-side platforms (DSPs) segment contributed to the largest share of more than one-third of the global adtech market in 2021. However, the data management platforms (DMPs) segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue and witness the fastest CAGR of 18.7 percent through 2031, according to the firm, which noted that with effective data management solutions, people can find and access trusted data for their queries. Moreover, it can increase the visibility of the organization's data assets, making it easier for people to quickly and confidently find the right data for their analysis.

The large enterprises segment grabbed the highest share of more than three-fifths of the adtech market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance through 2031, though small and mid-sized firms are expected to witness the largest CAGR of 17.5 percent, the research found.

According to the research, North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global adtech market, though Asia's share is expected to increase in the coming years.

The report identifies Adobe, Verizon, Twitter, InMobi, Google, Amazon, Oracle, Microsoft, Meta, and Alibaba as the leading players in this market.