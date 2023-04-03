Adthos Launches 100_Percent AI-Generated Ads

Adthos has launched self-service, 100-percent artificial intelligence-generated audio ads for radio, podcasts, and streaming.

Advertisers simply submit a short briefing via a self-service portal, and using AI, Adthos will generate the script and add AI voices, sound effects, and music. The platform uses a dozen AI technologies, including OpenAI's GPT- 4. The platform's own library offers hundreds of AI voices.

Publishers can add their own branding to the self-service portal.

Adthos offers out-of-the-box integrations with radio automation systems and ad servers.