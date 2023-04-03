Adthos Launches 100_Percent AI-Generated Ads
Adthos has launched self-service, 100-percent artificial intelligence-generated audio ads for radio, podcasts, and streaming.
Advertisers simply submit a short briefing via a self-service portal, and using AI, Adthos will generate the script and add AI voices, sound effects, and music. The platform uses a dozen AI technologies, including OpenAI's GPT- 4. The platform's own library offers hundreds of AI voices.
Publishers can add their own branding to the self-service portal.
Adthos offers out-of-the-box integrations with radio automation systems and ad servers.
"Adthos has delivered several firsts to the industry, but I am more excited about this than any other so far," said Raoul Wedel, CEO of Adthos, in a statement. "We have been working with OpenAI for the last two years as part of their programs and have already pioneered its use for creative script writing. The addition of AI to select voices, music, and sound effects takes it to a new and exciting level. I can't wait to see what people do with it."