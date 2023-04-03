UserTesting and UserZoom Complete Merger
UserTesting, a provider of video-based human insight, and UserZoom, a provider of user experience insights, today announced their merger. The new company will use the UserTesting name and be led by UserTesting CEO Andy MacMillan.
The merger follows the acquisitions of UserZoom and UserTesting by Thoma Bravo, a software investment firm.
As a combined company, UserTesting will provide insights for user experience research, design, product, and marketing professionals .
"Over the past 15 years, our two companies have shaped the world of UX research and design. By bringing together the two leaders in the space, we will be able to innovate faster and bring more value to our customers, helping everyone in an organization better understand what it's like to be a customer," MacMillan said in a statement. "Our customers will immediately benefit from the enhanced strengths and efficiencies that integrating these two platforms will provide, and we look forward to continuing to help them transform the way they connect with their customers and build digital products and experiences."
"Delivering exceptional digital experiences that align with ever-changing customer demands are top of mind for companies laser-focused on profitable growth. But far too often understanding why an experience meets, exceeds, or misses a person's expectations is left as an afterthought or something to analyze in the aftermath," said Liz Miller, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research, in a statement. "The combination of UserTesting and UserZoom empowers organizations of all sizes to see and hear the very human side of an experience, which can help teams truly understand how their digital products, services, and journeys will perform. If teams are truly listening, these listening posts can also reveal the why. What sets UserTesting apart is its ability to scale the impact of insights across an organization, from research and design to product and marketing. Any team that wants to open their digital products and experiences up to the voice of the customer can quickly access valuable, unfiltered sentiments, reactions, and preferences. I am really looking forward to what comes from UserTesting as it becomes a powerful solution in this age of the experience economy."