UserTesting and UserZoom Complete Merger

UserTesting, a provider of video-based human insight, and UserZoom, a provider of user experience insights, today announced their merger. The new company will use the UserTesting name and be led by UserTesting CEO Andy MacMillan.

The merger follows the acquisitions of UserZoom and UserTesting by Thoma Bravo, a software investment firm.

As a combined company, UserTesting will provide insights for user experience research, design, product, and marketing professionals .