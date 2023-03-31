Companies Looking to MicroVideo for Customer Communications

By 2024, 40 percent of companies will have deployed some form of microvideo, according to a new report from Aragon Research.

Video, the firm said, continues to be highly sought-after by employees and customers, forcing companies to continuously look for ways to leverage this popular content.

Thanks to consumer tools such as Instagram and TikTok creating a growing demand from employees and customers, video is and will continue to be an integral part of business transformation, it said.

"MicroVideo is the catalyst to improved employee and customer experiences, and thus a must-have for business growth," said Aragon Research CEO Jim Lundy in a statement. "Aragon Research expects companies to deploy their own version of MicroVideo (40 percent by 2024) in an effort to leverage this type of content and meet demand."

Companies, he said further, need to evaluate and prioritize video for their customer and employee needs.

The report identified 14 major providers in the market. They are Brightcove, Haivision, IBM, Kaltura, MediaPlatform, Microsoft, movingimage, Panopto, Qumu, Sonic Foundry, uStudio, Vidyard, Vbrick, and Vimeo.

Enterprise video providers face the challenge of offering a robust platform where all video content can be stored and accessed, as well as offering the use cases that compel enterprises to buy. The need to focus on employee and customer experiences has not changed. What has changed is the emergence of intelligent video, powered by computer vision, Aragon concluded in the report.