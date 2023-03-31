Sprinklr Introduces Self-Service Plan with ChatGPT

Sprinklr, a unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform provider, has launched a self-service version of its social media management solution Sprinklr Social.

Social media teams can now access Sprinklr Social on a self-service basis by subscribing to its Advanced Plan. This out-of-the-box version of Sprinklr Social includes publishing, engagement, and reporting tools integrated with OpenAI's generative AI models to help social media teams create content more quickly with fewer resources.

"OpenAI has shown the potential for generative AI to change how brands operate," said Sprinklr Chief Technology Officer Pavitar Singh in a statement. "Combining the power of OpenAI technologies with the focus of Sprinklr AI, we aim to change how enterprises interact with their customers. We are announcing the first integration with Sprinklr Social today. We will have much more to come across every product suite as we tap the power of generative AI across the industry's only Unified-CXM platform."

The Sprinklr Social Advanced Plan is pre-built with OpenAI GPT integrations, enabling customers to leverage generative AI capabilities for content publishing, engagement, and reporting. It includes tools for the following:

Content Publishing: Brainstorm content ideas and get creative, channel-specific copy for posts instantly, with the abilitty to adjust tone, length, grammar, and more.

Engagement: Reword and simplify responses, modify length and tone, translate to multiple languages, and maintain quality with AI-enabled grammar check.

Reporting: Auto tag inbound messages to identify emerging themes and get performance insights in real time.

Social media management at scale on major channels: In-depth capabilities around listening, publishing, engagement, governance, and reporting across six social channels (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube).