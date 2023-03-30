Clari Introduces RevGPT
Clari has launched RevGPT, a generative artificial intelligence solution built into the Clari Revenue Platform that leverages OpenAI's ChatGPT to help companies answer their most critical revenue questions and take action.
RevGPT's first capability, Smart Summaries, provides instant recaps of sales calls and helps revenue teams execute follow-up actions.
RevGPT generates answers by querying sales conversations captured via Clari's Wingman solution and the RevDB revenue database. Revenue teams will be able to ask granular questions about specific meetings and deals-in-process, risk, sales goals, and forecasts. RevGPT will then recommend and automatically assist with follow-up actions, from drafting emails to scheduling meetings, updating CRM systems, revising forecasts, and more.
"Are you going to meet, beat, or miss on revenue? That's the single most important question in business, and today's introduction of RevGPT represents a quantum leap forward in helping companies get revenue answers," said Clari CEO Andy Byrne in a statement. "By training generative AI to harness the industry-leading store of conversational intelligence and historical revenue data contained in RevDB, we're giving revenue teams the ability to identify sources of revenue leak and take corrective action at scale and with extraordinary speed. RevGPT will quickly become the indispensable guidance system that empowers every revenue-impacting employee to achieve more."