Clari Introduces RevGPT

Clari has launched RevGPT, a generative artificial intelligence solution built into the Clari Revenue Platform that leverages OpenAI's ChatGPT to help companies answer their most critical revenue questions and take action.

RevGPT's first capability, Smart Summaries, provides instant recaps of sales calls and helps revenue teams execute follow-up actions.

RevGPT generates answers by querying sales conversations captured via Clari's Wingman solution and the RevDB revenue database. Revenue teams will be able to ask granular questions about specific meetings and deals-in-process, risk, sales goals, and forecasts. RevGPT will then recommend and automatically assist with follow-up actions, from drafting emails to scheduling meetings, updating CRM systems, revising forecasts, and more.