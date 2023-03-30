WPP and Braze Partner

WPP has partnered with Braze, a customer engagement platform provider, to focus on joint integrations and solution development to help companies leverage first-party data to create personalized engagement and drive customer activation, retention, and loyalty strategies across multiple channels.

Braze will help WPP clients with feedback loops, campaign design, and real-time segmentation. Joint clients will be able to break down silos between owned and paid media to deliver cross-channel experiences to every customer.

WPP will provide input on the Braze product roadmap and clients will gain early access to alpha and beta products along with customized solutions.