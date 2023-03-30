WPP and Braze Partner
WPP has partnered with Braze, a customer engagement platform provider, to focus on joint integrations and solution development to help companies leverage first-party data to create personalized engagement and drive customer activation, retention, and loyalty strategies across multiple channels.
Braze will help WPP clients with feedback loops, campaign design, and real-time segmentation. Joint clients will be able to break down silos between owned and paid media to deliver cross-channel experiences to every customer.
WPP will provide input on the Braze product roadmap and clients will gain early access to alpha and beta products along with customized solutions.
"Customers have come to expect engaging and seamless brand experiences across platforms. By combining Braze's best-in-breed engagement platform with WPP's creative, data, and CRM capabilities, we can offer clients the ability to deliver meaningful interactions with customers at speed and scale. We are thrilled to partner with Braze to further innovate across the customer experience landscape and to bring their industry-leading engagement platform to our joint clients," said Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer of WPP, in a statement.
"We've always prided ourselves on being a platform that ambitious and creative people can flex to great heights and use to deliver sophisticated capabilities, especially when in the hands of an agile and interdisciplinary team. I have no doubt that the creativity, ambition, and strategic support that WPP brings to our mutual customers will help clients better realize the value that Braze can deliver to their business, and I can't wait to see all of the great things we accomplish together," Myles Kleeger, president and chief commercial officer of Braze, said in a statement.