Twilio Introduces Segment Unify

Twilio, a customer engagement platform provider, today launched Segment Unify, a real-time identity resolution solution that includes Profiles Sync and Reverse ETL, also launching today.

With Segment Unify, businesses can merge the complete history of each customer into a single unified profile, sync Segment's identity-resolved customer profiles to their data platform, and activate these complete profiles in their customer experience tools, including Twilio Engage and Flex.

"By unlocking the power of the identity-resolved Segment profile for data warehouses, we're removing the hurdles that have long held back businesses and data teams from providing the deeply personalized experiences that today's consumers demand," said Kevin Niparko, vice president of product at Twilio, in a statement. "Niche startups may offer to move data around with single features, but without golden profiles or identity resolution, businesses run the risk of using an incomplete package. Elsewhere, brands are finding themselves cornered by legacy vendors who provide limited flexibility outside of their own systems. Today, we're the only enterprise-grade CDP making it possible for data teams to unify, move, and activate customer profiles at scale and in one single, open, and extensible platform."

Profiles Sync sends identity-resolved profiles to the data warehouse where they can be enriched with data from systems of record. Here, data scientists can build for complex use cases that require trusted, high-quality data, such as marketing attribution, churn prediction, and the training of machine learning and AI models.

Reverse ETL lets users pull enriched golden profiles back out of the data warehouse and send them to any downstream tool in the tech stack. With this new capability, profiles become portable and accessible for analysis or marketing activation. With Segment's open and extensible platform of more than 400 integrations,users can handle activation in their customer engagement, marketing, and analytics tools of choice, in real time. Teams can also use Functions to build custom integrations.